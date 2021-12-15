ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Awards 2021 Recap: Winners and New Announcements

The Game Awards 2021 had many surprises in store for gamers. It Takes Two achieved numerous awards, including Game of the...

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
HackerNoon

Who are The Best Video Game Villains?

Hackernoon's team discuss the best video game villains and why they are their favourite. Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina, Blake Cram, Adrian Morales, Sara Pinto, Allyson Blinkhorn, Nicolas Ng, Jose Hernandez and Amy Shah discuss why they think they are the best villains in video games. In this slogging thread, the...
HackerNoon

What are the Best Indie Games on Switch?

Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales and Blake Cram discuss the best indie games on Switch. One of their favorite indie games is Return of the Obra Dinn, a first-person mystery game set in 1807. Nintendo is one of the biggest video game publishers in the world. In this...
TheConversationAU

5 of the best home-grown games to play this summer

This year’s Digital Australia report found, as a country, Australians spent more time playing digital games than watching free-to-air TV during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns. Whether you’re new to playing or you’re a seasoned gamer, what better way to celebrate Australia’s love for games than by exploring some of the best home-grown games you can play this summer. Here are five of my most recommended Australian games, from beautiful story-based experiences you can sink into alone, to hilarious multiplayer games perfect for playing with family and friends. Florence (2018), Mountains Studio Available on Android, iOS, PC and Nintendo Switch, Mountains’...
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
HackerNoon

Play-to-Earn Games Regulate Ownership and Support NFT Growth

Play to Earn is an evolution of Free-to-Play model - games remain free but offer players ownership on different items. This works by giving the user ownership of individual items in the game. Rare items can quickly increase in value due to high demand. The greater the number of players, the more income can be generated from rare items. Most of the games use ERC-721 tokens, a non-custodial [Sapien Wallet] and also supports them.
WTAJ

Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 […]
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
HackerNoon

Metaverse: The Future of Digital Spaces

Metaverse is a virtual world where a person can do all the activities from meeting a person to attending an event. The Metaverse concept has grown due to COVID and the entry of the [blockchain] entry has made Metaverse development much easier. The gaming industry would benefit with the Metaverse's arrival, which will drive more users for Metaverse based games. Every person would have their own avatar in the virtual world, and you will be using your virtual currency to buy your NFTs.
HackerNoon

How Holo-NFT Blurs the Line Between Traditional and Contemporary Art

NFTs can represent any kind of digital file: JPG, GIF, MP3, FLAC, MP4, AVI, or PDF. Artists can use the NFT’s blockchain technology to mint tokens to follow and monetise their creations. Holo-NFTs use a kind of augmented reality technology called Desktop AR. The most basic version just needs those red and blue glasses but if you have a special 3D display, you can view NFT in full colour. A holographic NFT can take the Mona Lisa, digitise it into a 3D model, and then project it from your screen.
IndieWire

Home Is Where ‘Spider-Man’ and Sony Soar, Too, as Spidey Sequels Climb VOD Charts

Sony Pictures not only sold 93 percent of movie theater tickets this weekend — with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million leading the charge — but the studio is also #1 on all three VOD charts below with two different titles. One is “Spider-Man: Far from Home” ($3.99), #1 at Google Play and second at iTunes. And “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” helped by a price reduction to $5.99, leads at iTunes and Vudu (the lower price started December 17; Google Play tends to lag a few days in reporting). And not only 2019’s “Far from Home” but also 2017’s...
Variety

Critical Role’s ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Premiere Date on Prime Video Moved Up, New Clip Released

Heads up, Critters! “The Legend of Vox Machina,” the animated fantasy series from D&D role-playing collective Critical Role, is hitting Prime Video a week earlier than previously announced. Amazon announced that the 12-episode Season 1 of the show will now premiere on Jan. 28, 2022, available to Prime and Prime Video members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Along with the new premiere date, Prime Video released a new image from “The Legend of Vox Machina” (above) and a 75-second clip (watch below) from the series. Amazon Studios ordered a total of 24 episodes across two seasons, following a record-breaking Kickstarter...
The Independent

The 10 best TV shows of 2021, from Squid Game to Clarkson’s Farm

When you woke up on 1 January, did you think you’d be watching as much television as you did last year? Probably not. Big mistake. Locked down again, you watched more than ever.It has been a year of mild but pleasant surprises. The biggest Netflix series of all time – according to Netflix, anyway – was Squid Game, an allegorical drama about a murderous gameshow. Kate Winslet gave perhaps her most nuanced performance as a detective (and grandmother!) in a coal town in Pennsylvania. Jeremy Clarkson found redemption in a handful of topsoil. Disney Plus showed it could do grown-up...
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

