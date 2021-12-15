ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Understanding Concurrent Collections in C#

By Anatoly Pashmorga
 6 days ago
System.NET's System.Collections.Concurrent` is a namespace to work with a multithreaded environment. It provides concurrent...

HackerNoon

Understanding DAO: A Basic Explanation

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations are traced to blockchains technology, where a group of people (or organizations) can self-govern without external influence. The ability to self-persevere arises from the presence of the technology (smart contract) in which the organization was built. For example, the Ethereum blockchain has smart contracts where different crypto investors share the fund.
HackerNoon

How Quality Assurance Testing Can Redefine Your VR Application

Virtual Reality is a completely different concept where users are immersed in a computer-generated reality. The global AR and VR market is expected to grow to $209.2 billion by 2022 while there are more than 171M VR users worldwide. The success of VR technology is the ability of developers and VR testing services to deliver immersive user experiences. Quality Assurance is the primary requisite for creating a highly immersive experience. QA helps to avoid any serious physical consequences that can disturb the immersive nature of VR products.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

The Machines Are Watching You: Top 10 Computer Vision Applications

Computer vision applications have become ubiquitous nowadays. It’s hard to think of a domain where the ability of computers to “see” what’s going on around them has not yet been leveraged. By delivering process automation and accuracy, computer vision technology is expected to have even greater momentum due to the COVID-19 pandemic as organizations have rushed to adopt automation on a larger scale.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

GKE vs. EKS: Comparing Google Kubernetes Engine and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

Amazon’s AWS is, expectedly, leading the charge controlling more than 60% of the container and Kubernetes market. Amazon seems to be converting many of its EC2 customers to Elastic KuberNETes Service, or EKS, lately. A lot of these customers have also moved to GKE, which is growing the fastest of the three. EKS allocates a larger quota to the number of clusters it allows per region and number of pods per node. Both GKE and EKS are currently running on v1.6 of the open-source open source project. Amazon is adding more features to EKS every day, and there aren't many deal-breaking features it doesn't offer already.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Boost your Online Sales via SEO, Google Shopping Ads, Analytics, and Content

Google being the most used search engine these days, people not only use it to research things but also use it to shop for anything they want. Therefore, moving your business online on Google will help you increase the sales of your business and generate high revenue. Here we have discussed various methods that will help you rank your website higher on the search engine and make more sales.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

CIOs Need to Prioritize Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity in Their 2022 Budgets

77.3% of 100 Fortune 500 brands felt the need to give it the number one spot in their 2021 budgets. CIOs have realized how essential it is to re-evaluate the extent they have integrated new technology, employees, and processes to add more value to businesses. Digital transformation refers to the systemic processes that include tools, apps, emerging technologies, and organizational culture you must integrate to reimage your business. To survive in the new normal, we need to leverage AI, machine learning, and robotics to conduct businesses as well as lead a normal life.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Install and Use Materialize to Run SQL Queries on your nginx Logs

In this tutorial, I will show you how [Materialize] works by using it to run SQL queries on continuously produced nginx logs. By the end of the tutorial, you will have a better idea of what Materialize is, how it's different than other SQL engines, and how to use it. The tutorial is based on a brand new Ubuntu 21.04 server where I will install nginx, Materialize and `mzcli` a tool similar to `psql` used to connect to Materialize.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What the Log4j Incident Means for Open Source and the Entire Internet

This article discusses the log4j incident, why people are worried about the open-source software (OSS) supply chain, and how to work towards fixing it. The Spark: Log4Shell Last week (Dec 9th) a major vulnerability was discovered in an open-source logging project for Java called log4j. The vulnerability called Log4Shell would allow anyone to remotely run arbitrary code if they sent a message in the right format to the server. This is one of the worst attacks your system can be susceptible to and if you are interested in the technical details of the problem, here is an overview. The attack surface of Log4Shell is staggering. Amazon, Apple, Google, and the Apache Server are affected; it can almost not get bigger than this. We will see the real fallout of Log4Shell in the upcoming weeks and months as right now servers worldwide are being scanned and prodded for this vulnerability.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Front-End Development Trends For 2022

There are two sides to website development which we all know front-end and the back-end. The Front-end handles the presentation of a website for end users while a backend handles the relations and connections of servers and features with databases. Front-end plays a major role in a website’s performance and...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Privacy Enhancing Technologies: Top 3 Use Cases

By 2025, 60% of large organisations will adopt PET for processing data in untrusted environments and multiparty data analytics use cases. PET techniques can be applied in AI modelling, cross-border data transfers, and data analytics. They embody fundamental privacy protection principles that become essential to businesses as cybersecurity threats only increase, especially since cybersecurity has become an E-Security concern. The way enterprises manage and secure data is crucial for maintaining their privacy - and the privacy of their clients - as cyberattacks become more present.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

What Will be the 3 Biggest Software Development Trends of 2022?

The number of software developers globally is due to almost double by 2030. Data supply is exploding across every industry to the tune of 2.5 quintillion bytes daily. With larger volumes also comes new types of data and analytics from traditional BI and online analytical processing, to machine learning, deep learning, and statistical analysis. Gartner predicts that the worldwide public cloud revenue will grow by 23% in 2021 for a total revenue close to $332.2 billion, up from $270 billion from last year. Data fabrics will continue to grow in use in the coming year as a way to get a holistic view of your data.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What are Unit Tests and Why Should You Write Them?

Unit tests are simple scripts that check whether a given unit—class, function, module, etc. is working as expected. They are meant to be simple, to cover the happy path of the code plus a few edge cases. They contribute to the long-term success of a project because of the reasons I discuss below. As your code grows in size and complexity, tests will force you to break it into manageable pieces. Tests will become an additional resource for the next person working the code to figure out what it’s doing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Industry 5.0 and the Future of Manufacturing

Industry 5.0 will be made possible by intentionally placing ongoing research, innovation, and technology at the front and center of the transition. Manufacturing will move towards manufacturing for a purpose, rather than simply production for profit, and will stand by three core principles: human-focused, sustainability, and resilience.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Problem Solving in Software Development: Specialization Vs. Generalization

Solving complex problems, studying different architectures, learning about working on multiple open source projects, understanding coding guidelines, and writing clean code along with its tests will help you a lot in the future. As to how to declare an Integer in C or export JAVA_HOME, don’t bother your mind and let stack overflow take care of these small issues. In other words, you need to make efforts towards the specific issues that you believe are very challenging and demanding while letting the stack overflow take care of small issues like compilation problems due to dependency issues and stuff like that.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Play-to-Earn Games Regulate Ownership and Support NFT Growth

Play to Earn is an evolution of Free-to-Play model - games remain free but offer players ownership on different items. This works by giving the user ownership of individual items in the game. Rare items can quickly increase in value due to high demand. The greater the number of players, the more income can be generated from rare items. Most of the games use ERC-721 tokens, a non-custodial [Sapien Wallet] and also supports them.
GAMBLING
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

