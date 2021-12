For many Coweta County parents returning to work after COVID-19, finding safe, affordable child care grows more difficult by the day. Until the pandemic shuttered schools and ushered in “The Great Resignation,” one of Coweta’s most successful after-school programs had managed to level the playing field and close the achievement gap for many of the county’s underserved students. Unfortunately, due to the severe staffing shortages in the current workforce, the Boys and Girls Club is finding it difficult to fulfill its mission.

