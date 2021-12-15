ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass for PC is now PC Game Pass

By Aleem Ali
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft declared the new name for the Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription service to be PC Game Pass. The company rebranded the service to avoid confusion and to appeal to PC gamers. The Game Pass service has come a long way since its initial launch on PC in 2019 with...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

