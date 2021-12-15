Xbox Game Pass for PC is now PC Game Pass

Welcome to the latest Digital Foundry Direct Weekly, the regular unscripted show where the DF team sit down of a morning to discuss the latest gaming and technology news. We shot this one last Friday and obviously the big topic is The Game Awards, or 'The Geoffs' as they are colloquially known. Owing to timescales and time differences, we couldn't actually watch the show (perhaps something Geoff should think about) but we did watch a compilation of all of the trailers, which included the phenomenal The Matrix Awakens. We've discussed this demo in depth already but couldn't help but think that its achievements were somewhat muted when surrounded by the usual wave of impossible CG trailers. Not only that, we'd suggest that it also has a detrimental effect on 'honest' presentations like Forspoken - a handsome game but one that simply couldn't have the same impact juxtaposed against fantastical presentations elsewhere.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO