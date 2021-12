One of the most crucial considerations when completing a powerful gaming rig or finding an external display for gaming laptop deals is finding the right gaming monitor deals to use. Not only can sub-par desktop monitor deals make your games look worse, but a low-refresh-rate display can also inhibit your gameplay and bottleneck the potential of your graphics card. That’s why we’re so excited to share this incredible, high-performance gaming monitor that’s available right now on Walmart. You can pick up a 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor for just $250, which is $100 off the regular price of $350. If you manage to pick up this gaming monitor at this low price right now, you’ll definitely receive it before Christmas, thanks to Walmart’s holiday shipping options. Keep reading to learn more about what makes this monitor one of our favorite peripherals for gaming PC deals around right now.

