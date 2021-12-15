ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite Omicron worries

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns and restart international travel. The emergence of the new Omicron variant forced officials...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
TheConversationAU

We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we're worried

Over the past two years, we’ve learned COVID-19 survivors can develop a range of longer-term symptoms we now call “long COVID”. This includes people who did not have severe illness initially. Such longer-term symptoms can affect multiple systems in the body. This can result in ongoing, severe fatigue plus a wide range of other symptoms, including pain, as well as breathing, neurological, sleep and mental health problems. So far, Australia has had far fewer COVID-19 cases than many other nations. But as we re-open, this situation may change. So we will likely see more long COVID in the months and years ahead. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Person
Scott Morrison
eturbonews.com

New Border Update for Western Australia

As of 12:01 am on Saturday, February 5, 2022, Western Australian (WA) will reopen their borders to international visitors. As detailed in the Safe Transition Plan, WA will further ease its border controls in line with reaching a 90 percent double dose vaccination rate, expected in late January/early February. As...
INDIA
BBC

Queensland border reopens to other Australian states

Australians are celebrating seeing loved ones again in Queensland, after the state lifted a five-month border closure with its biggest neighbours. At airports and border towns on Monday, there were hugs and tears as families reunited after long separations. Queensland had drawn anger for closing its border to Australia's most...
AUSTRALIA
SKIFT

Australia Opens Borders to Some Vaccinated Foreign Visitors

Nearly two years into the pandemic, Australia is still fine taking things one step at a time. Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns and restart international travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Economy#Covid#Reuters#Australian
The Independent

Australia to reopen borders to international students and skilled workers from Wednesday

Australia will go ahead with plans to reopen to some international visitors from Wednesday, its prime minister and health minister have confirmed.The country will allow in international students, skilled workers and those with Working Holiday Maker visas (WHMs) from 15 December, a move that has been postponed for two weeks after the emergence of the omicron variant.The exception is Western Australia, which will not permit WHMs from this date.“Yes, we are on track for that. That has been reconfirmed over the weekend,” health minister Greg Hunt told reporters at a Melbourne press conference on Monday.Mr Hunt said that, although they...
JAPAN
businesstraveller.com

New Zealand delays border reopening

New Zealand has postponed the start of its quarantine-free border reopening until the end of February due to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant around the world. The government announced a phased reopening of the country last month, with plans to reopen on January 17 to fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and visa holders in Australia, followed by New Zealanders in most other countries from February 13, and to all foreign travellers from April 30.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
KIRO 7 Seattle

Omicron compels Portugal to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Portugal is reimposing coronavirus restrictions because of fears over the threat from the omicron variant, despite the country having one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world. With new daily infections ticking slowly but steadily higher, and despite almost 87% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales tops 3,000 daily COVID cases

New COVID-19 cases in Australia s most populous state surged past 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time, adding pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to speed the rollout of booster shots.New South Wales state reported a record 3,057 new coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours. There were 284 people in hospitals, up from 261 a day earlier, and 39 in intensive care units, up from 33.Morrison has called an "informal” meeting on Wednesday of the national cabinet, a forum of state premiers and territory chief ministers, as new infections rise in New South Wales...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy