Jim Wyatt | Titans Files

The Tennessee Titans could not have asked for anything more than what their defense gave them in the 19-13 Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tennessee’s unit put the clamps on the Steelers all game long, allowing just 168 yards of total offense, including 35 on the ground. The pass-rush also sacked Ben Roethlisberger three times, one of which came from Bud Dupree.
The Tennessee Titans have a trio of games ahead against teams trying to fight their way into the playoffs, starting with a trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Tennessee can clinch the AFC South with a win and a Colts loss on Saturday night. The Steelers, at 6-6-1, have little margin of error with four games left.
NASHVILLE – Oh man, that was a rough one. The Titans gave one away on Sunday in Pittsburgh, turning the ball over four times in a game they dominated from the get-go. But let that loss linger in the mind too long, and it'll get you beat the next game – especially when the game is just a few days away.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback. Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines.
This shouldn’t come as a news flash to anyone, but the NFL didn’t move the Raiders game on Saturday out of safety concerns. They said they did, but they didn’t. There was a plan in place for exactly the scenario that the Browns were in with COVID-19 and the league abandoned it in the 11th hour.
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired out of Jacksonville a few days ago. He was with the organization for not even a year before owner Shad Khan pulled the plug as the team is 2-11. Meyer has also been in the news quite a lot the last few weeks after Tom Pelissero had a bombshell report on NFL.com last Saturday.
The Buffalo Bills got back on the winning track with a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers but it was just more than a win for the Bills. During the game, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the quarterback in Franchise history to throw for 30 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
Why does it always have to be good news/bad news with this Philadelphia Eagles team? Just as we all were finally getting over the fact that the NFL’s league offices screwed the Birds by moving what was supposed to be a Sunday afternoon game to one that will be played on Tuesday evening (hey, some of us don’t heal as quickly as others), the smiles that crossed our face early on Sunday have been replaced by Sunday evening eye-rolls.
Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. Jones...
The Indianapolis Colts faced the New England Patriots on Saturday night without their starting center Ryan Kelly. Kelly was not with the Colts for practice on Thursday. He was downgraded to out for Saturday’s game due to personal reasons. The Locked On Colts podcast stated that Kelly was not...
