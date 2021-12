Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing more than two dozen members of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two notable (and notorious) far-right organizations. Racine’s suit is an attempt to recover the millions of dollars the city spent to defend the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., accuses 31 members of the groups of “conspiring to terrorize the District” on January 6, calling their actions “a coordinated act of domestic terrorism.”

