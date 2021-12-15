Asheville police chief asks DA why so many cases are being dismissed

“During the past several fiscal years, the district attorney’s office dismissed nearly every charged case involving criminal behavior routinely complained about by downtown businesses and residents,” Zack wrote in a letter dated Dec. 1.

News 13 obtained the letter through a public records request.

In the letter, Zack included data from the past three years that he said showed large volumes of dismissals by the district attorney's office.

Zack obtained the data from the Administrative Office of the Courts, which keeps state court records. Zack said, in the most recent fiscal year (2020-21),data showed APD made 113 soliciting or begging arrests with 100% of the charges dismissed, 768 second-degree trespassing charges with 96% of the charges dismissed and 16 public urination charges with 1005 of the charges dismissed. Similar percentages of case dismissals were included in the two previous fiscal year cycles of crime data dating to 2018.

“I am writing to give you notice of information I plan to share during our meeting with downtown business owners,” Zack said in his letter to Williams. “To date, I have received, no notice from you, any judge, any attorney employed by your office, or any other judicial officer that APD personnel are making inappropriate arrests, bringing charges with insufficient evidence, or failing to show up for scheduled court appearances.

“Moving forward, I believe it would be beneficial for our respective agencies to meet on a weekly basis to discuss cases dismissed during the preceding week. The last thing I want to do is to create an additional obligation for your staff or mine, however, given the effort APD officers and detectives expend on each and every arrest, it is worth the time.”

READ LETTERS FROM DA TODD WILLIAMS AND CHIEF DAVID ZACK HERE:

A local defense attorney said he understands the chief's frustrations.

“Obviously. he’s got a point,” longtime Asheville defense attorney Steve Lindsay said. “He’s upset because his officers are working hard trying to help downtown merchants.”

Lindsay said he’s aware of mounting tensions as leaders face growing concerns about the city’s homeless population, camps and crime reports that include incidents at Pritchard Park.

Last Friday, a man hit another man in the head with rebar. sending the victim to the hospital, Asheville police reports show. That incident happened downtown at Pritchard Park.

But Lindsay, along with other local attorneys News 13 has spoken with about Zack’s letter, said there are challenges for DA’s to adjudicate more serious felony cases where defendants are held in jail, which can lead to the need to dismiss misdemeanor cases because of lack of space at the jail.

“The DA has a job that has to be done,” Lindsay said. “They only have so many resources, and we have to get people out of the system.”

Over the past three weeks, News 13 has talked with merchants and building owners near Pritchard Park and along Haywood Road. Each has expressed frustration over the lack of police presence downtown and the fact that Zack has stated officers won’t be able to respond or investigate certain lower level crimes because of an ongoing staffing crisis.

“I understand the frustration from the police. That’s their job. But also, as a taxpayer, I don’t know if I want to be spending money on prosecuting things like that,” Malaprop’s bookstore manager Justin Souther said of cases like public urination.

Souther said he hoped city leaders could see the easier remedy to decreasing that charge by re-installing public restrooms in the corridor.

“The solution is for the sheriff, the county commissioners, city council, the DA and the chief of police to sit down and say, 'How are we going to handle this responsibly?' Right now, if the right hand isn’t talking to the left hand, there’s a lot of finger pointing going on," Lindsay said.

Bud Crawford, who has owned the Earth Guild shop for 50 years, also reviewed the chief’s letter. Crawford said merchants know of repeat offenders, and he hoped collaboration between law enforcement agencies from APD to the DA would bring a meeting of the minds.

“Clearly, those numbers push you in the direction of thinking, gee, they ought to be convicting a few more people. It would seem they could probably pull some of those people off the streets and make life a little easier for the rest of us," Crawford said.

The district attorney did not return News 13’s request for comment. But the Asheville Police Department released Williams’ written response to Zack, dated Dec. 2.

“Respectfully, the statistics presented in your letter display a lack of understanding of the criminal justice process,” Williams wrote. “I suggest we follow up with a thorough conversation to ensure we share an understanding of the multiple paths forward ... and the ways you and I can work together to be responsive to our community’s concerns.”

Zack said he’s been in constant communication with Williams since he wrote the letter he described as a memo. He said the two top leaders for law enforcement are having constructive conversations and are working to define a clear set of data around Buncombe County case dismissals. Zack said he’s also working to potentially add more officers to the downtown area, which can serve as a proven crime deterrent. The chief said many officers are already working significant overtime because of the staffing shortage.