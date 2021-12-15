ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Cain: BLM takes money from companies they boycott

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Will Cain: BLM will call you a racist for shopping at stores they have no problem taking money from

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain called out the Black Lives Matter "Black Xmas" campaign Monday for boycotting stores they have accepted donations from in the past. WILL CAIN: America can't escape the framework of skin color because instead of spreading cheer and joy this holiday season, Black Lives Matter is asking its followers to participate in segregation. They called their mission "Black Xmas." And its goal is pretty simple, fight "white supremacist capitalism." Now you're probably wondering what is white supremacist capitalism? And that also is simple: it's any business owned by a White person.
‘My wife is really cheap, which I adore’: We have $3M in investments, but I paid the bills while she worked as a teacher. How should we split our expenses in retirement?

My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.5 million through aggressive investing and dollar-cost averaging.
‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
Companies Made Heaps of Money in 2021. And Workers?

A year ago analysts thought steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA would be lucky to make $2 billion of net profit in 2021. Their estimates turned out to be more than a little pessimistic: the Luxembourg-based corporation should report about $14.5 billion of earnings, higher than the past 13 years combined. Compared to...
Reddit files to take the company public

Reddit announced late Wednesday that it has started the process of taking the company public, by filing a confidential S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The number of shares to be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering haven’t been determined yet, the company said, adding that it was in a quiet period and could not provide further details for regulatory reasons, which is standard practice.
5 Ways To Save Money at a Black-Owned Construction Company

Who doesn't love saving money, especially when it comes to company costs? Things add up in a hurry in the construction industry, and you never want to go over budget. Instead, you could save money to spend it on essential purchases like materials or new tools. By understanding the ways to save money at a black-owned construction company, you'll have more to spend on business assets.
Trend Alert! Money Is Pouring Into Private Blockchain Companies

With nearly 80,000 employees, $50 billion in annual revenue, and a market cap of $245 billion, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is one of the most important companies in the internet world. Based in Silicon Valley, Cisco was founded in 1984 and developed much of the early hardware and software that has...
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
