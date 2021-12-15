ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Review: OTT @ FLA - 16:40 of the Second Period

 6 days ago

The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Josh Norris' shot at 16:06 completely crossed the Florida goal line.

CBJ games vs. Buffalo Sabres scheduled for tonight/Thursday postponed

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League announced today that all club activities have been paused at least through the completion of the NHL's holiday break on December 26, including the postponement of two games against the Buffalo Sabres scheduled for tonight at KeyBank Center and Thursday, December 23 at Nationwide Arena. This action is the result of positive cases within the team over the past two days and concern for continued COVID spread.
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Cross-border games postponed through holiday break

NEW YORK/TORONTO - Following several days of meetings with their respective medical experts amid increasing positive test results and rising numbers of postponed games, the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) today jointly announced the following:. i) We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular-season...
NHL, NHLPA agree to begin Holiday Break after Dec. 21 games

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21.
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Rapid Recap: Golden Knights 4, Islanders 3 SO

Islanders extend home point streak to three games, but fall to Golden Knights. The New York Islanders extended their home point streak to three games, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena. Shea Theodore and Nicolas Roy scored in...
MEDICAL: de Haan Added to COVID-19 Protocol

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Calvin de Haan has been added to Covid-19 Protocol and is out of activity at this time. Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an...
NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
Theodore - 12/19

Three Thoughts: Formenton scores shorty as JBD sees time with Chabot

The Ottawa Senators finished its three-game road Saturday night as they collected a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia. The result meant the Sens went 1-1-1 on the trip and on Saturday, saw Jacob Bernard-Docker play alongside Thomas Chabot while Alex Formenton scored another short-handed goal. Chabot and...
Coach's Challenge: VGK @ NYI - 16:47 of the Third Period

The Golden Knights challenge for off-sides prior to Cal Clutterbuck's goal, and after review, the call on the ice is overturned. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal New York. Explanation:. Video review determined that New York's Casey Cizikas preceded the puck into the offensive zone and...
Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Ehlers' seven points tied for the most in the NHL this week. WINNIPEG, December 20, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week ending December 19, 2021.
