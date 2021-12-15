Broncos Country Connected: Manning reflects on relationship with D.T., Denver beats Detroit in honor of No. 88

The Broncos will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:05 p.m. MT. To keep pace in a challenging AFC playoff chase, the Broncos will likely need a win Sunday against the Bengals and rising star quarterback Joe Burrow. The second-year player, who was the top overall draft pick a year ago, has been impressive throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and a bevy of dynamic offensive weapons. Cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and Denver's secondary will need to keep track of Chase and be prepared for when Burrow extends plays. But running back Joe Mixon poses a similarly dangerous threat, as he's already crossed 1,000 yards on the season.
