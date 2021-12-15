ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Country Connected: Manning reflects on relationship with D.T., Denver beats Detroit in honor of No. 88

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of "Broncos Country Connected,"the Denver Broncos honored the life and legacy of beloved former wideout Demaryius Thomas on Sunday with unforgettable tributes and a win...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Seen As Perfect Fit For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022, whether it’s in Green Bay or somewhere else. Rodgers, who held out for most of the 2021 offseason, previously made it clear that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, he returned to the Packers in time for the 2021 season and it’s been a pretty successful one so far. Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers will be able to work something out for the 2022 season.
NFL
Peyton Manning
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater taken to hospital after horrific head-first fall

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been taken to a hospital following his scary hit to the head against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos took Bridgewater to a hospital as a precaution because of the head injury he sustained in the contest. In a bit of a good news, though, he has “movement in all his extremities.”
NFL
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater knocked out, carted off after scary play vs. Bengals

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tried to run for a first down but had to be carted off after a scary scene in Denver left him looking out cold. Teddy Bridgewater won the starting quarterback job for the Denver Broncos this offseason and has proven to be the solid veteran anyone should’ve expected. However, he was part of a scary scene in Denver on Sunday as his team hosted the Bengals.
NFL
#Bengals#American Football#Broncos Country Connected#The Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos
NFL
Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
denverbroncos.com

Broncos activate P.J. Locke from Reserve/COVID-19 list before #CINvsDEN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the Broncos' Week 15 game against the Bengals, the Broncos have returned safety P.J. Locke to the active roster. Locke had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 10. The second-year safety has appeared in 27 career games with the Broncos, including all 12...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos can't cap comeback, see playoff chances take hit in 15-10 loss to Bengals

DENVER — For a few moments, the Broncos seemed destined to create some Mile High Magic. On a field where the Broncos have won so many meaningful games, they appeared poised to add another highlight. Despite the frightening loss of their starting quarterback, a sluggish early offensive performance and...
NFL
Mining Journal

Detroit Lions show life after debacle in Denver last week when Broncos won 38-10

DETROIT — A week ago, the Detroit Lions looked as if they had finished their season early. After avoiding a winless season by beating the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5, the Lions went to Denver and were taken apart in a 38-10 loss. At 1-11-1, they looked as if they were a team playing out the string on another unsuccessful season.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Dre'Mont Jones, Kenny Young among Broncos inactive for #CINvsDEN

DENVER — The Broncos will be without a pair of defensive starters for their Week 15 matchup with the Bengals. Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) were both among the team's inactive players after previously being listed as doubtful to play. Neither player practiced this week. Jones leads the Broncos in sacks, while Young has provided a spark at inside linebacker. Without Jones and Young in the lineup, defensive end DeShawn Williams and inside linebacker Jonas Griffith could be called upon to fill in.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:05 p.m. MT. To keep pace in a challenging AFC playoff chase, the Broncos will likely need a win Sunday against the Bengals and rising star quarterback Joe Burrow. The second-year player, who was the top overall draft pick a year ago, has been impressive throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and a bevy of dynamic offensive weapons. Cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and Denver's secondary will need to keep track of Chase and be prepared for when Burrow extends plays. But running back Joe Mixon poses a similarly dangerous threat, as he's already crossed 1,000 yards on the season.
NFL

