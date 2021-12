ST. LOUIS – A man has now been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a September shooting. On September 12 at 2:06 p.m. 43-year-old Kori Young was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso in the 3000 block of North Florissant. Young was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

