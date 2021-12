MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — At least two people were arrested after a brawl broke out between passengers and police at the Miami International Airport Monday night. The shocking fight, which was caught on camera, happened in the middle of terminal H around 6:30 p.m. local time. Eyewitnesses told NewsNation that a passenger’s flight got delayed 12 hours before it was then canceled. The passenger then got upset, taking the keys to an airport golf cart and refusing to give them back to an airport employee. Then chaos broke out as the passenger began arguing with police.

