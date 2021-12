The Cleveland Browns lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-14 on Monday night, but the repercussions of the game might be felt in the loss of one of their best pass rushers. According to Ian Rapoport, Takk McKinley is assumed to have torn his Achilles. The 26-year-old will have to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine if it’s true. If so, his 2021 season will be done and it will likely impact when he can return in 2022 if he remains with the team.

