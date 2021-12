Welcome back, Exzavier Meyer. Marengo was less beleaguered with the return of several sick or injured players in Monday's game against Grayslake North. Meyer and Schirmer, two seniors who had been out, came through with some critical plays late as the Indians held off North, 64-62, in the first round of the 71st Annual E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic at Homer "Bill" Barry Gymnasium.

BASKETBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO