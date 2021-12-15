Boston College National Signing Day '22: Live Blog

Good morning everyone, it is the early National Signing Day! Boston College has 24 players committed in its 2022 class, all of which are expected to sign during the early period. Stay here on BC Bulletin and continue to refresh as we will be updating this page as National Letters of Intent are received by Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Stay tuned for news updates and analysis

Live Blog

Wednesday:

Alex Broome, who also had a huge year in Nashville is heading to Boston College. One of a trio of running backs that the Eagles added.

Daveon Crouch, a Tampa linebacker who had a monster senior season has put pen to paper. Could be a real jewel of this class, and give Boston College a legit pass rusher.

Peter Delaportas, Boston College's quarterback commitment has signed. He was added early in the process, and showed a ton of improvement this season. Clive Wilson a defensive end from Michigan also signed.

Amari Jackson, a much sought after cornerback from Georgia has signed with the Eagles. Good job by the staff to hold off Tennessee who made a late push for Jackson, who stuck with the Eagles.

Matt Ragan, a four star tight end from Lawrence Academy has signed. With Franklin he gives Boston College two legit pass catching tight ends for Frank Cignetti's offense.

CJ Clinkscales, a speedy running back from Buford, GA has signed. He is one of three running backs in this class, and was recently named one of Georgia football's top offensive players in the state.

Jeremiah Franklin a big tight end from Maryland, and Ish Zamor a wide receiver from Everett (MA) both have signed. Franklin looks to be a big radius catching tight end who will be a threat in the offensive game, while Zamor has good speed on the outside.

Noah Clifford, an offensive lineman who transferred to St. Thomas More in CT earlier this season is also in. You can check out our exclusive podcast interview with him

Joshua Hardy is in, a defensive end from Annapolis, Maryland. Flipped from Navy.

Names are starting to pour in: Offensive lineman Jack Funke and wide receiver Joseph Griffin both have signed their paperwork. On the defensive side of the ball, Kwan Williams of Maryland and Gilbert Tongrongou of Virginia both have signed as well.

Analysis: Griffin and Williams on paper are two fo the most exciting recruits in this class. Griffin had offers from major programs and camped at Ohio State but stuck with the Eagles. He is going to give BC a major weapon on offense moving forward, and he is local, which is always a plus. Funke is a legacy, and gives BC one of a pair of offensive linemen in the class.

-----

Two transfer updates from Boston College, we already knew that Deon Jones was heading to James Madison, but Jahmin Muse will be playing at Buffalo and linebacker Joe Sparacio is heading to Eastern Michigan.

Tuesday:

Jamal Hood, a defensive back from St. Frances Academy (MD) will NOT be signing with Boston College on Wednesday. Reportedly the parties decided to go their separate ways.

Analysis: A bit of a blow for the Eagles, Hood was the first recruit to commit to Jeff Hafley for this class. Will have to wait and see how BC addresses this moving forward.

-----

Sam Candotti a punter from Australia is the first player to sign with the school. Obviously do to the time difference he is in a place where it is already National Signing Day. You can check out his commitment post here, and our interview with Candotti here.

Analysis: With Grant Carlson with one year remaining, or graduating depending on if he takes the extra year, Boston College is going to need a replacement. Getting an Australian former rugby player is going to give the Eagles a punter with a very unique style that could be a great international "get" for Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC