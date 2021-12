He’s coming a long way from what would presumably be his comfort zone. New Florida Gators receiver coach Keary Colbert has coached the same position at the University of Southern California for the last three years and other positions before that. Now about as far East from USC as he can get, Colbert will look to bring his style of coaching and recruiting to this side of the continental U.S. Here is the thing, get the best on campus and he will not only finish the deal to get them in Gainesville, but once they are here it’s almost impossible for them not to excel.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO