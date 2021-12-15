Newest Tory MP Louie French rebels against pandemic restrictions

A beleaguered Boris Johnson got his Covid plan B laws through the Commons last night, despite suffering the largest rebellion of his premiership so far, one that was larger than most, even those inside Downing Street, had anticipated. Some 99 mutinous Tories defied the prime minister on vaccine passes, or passports, severely weakening his authority at a time when his polls ratings are tumbling. The revolt, on a major public health issue, was particularly damaging for the PM because the number of rebels appears to have grown, not decreased, over the past few days, and came despite the whips’ operation and a personal charm offensive by Johnson on the phones and at the 1922 Committee before MPs went into the division lobbies. Some senior Tories have described the revolt as a warning shot to No 10, saying the PM could face a leadership challenge if he doesn’t change his ways on Covid rules. With the omicron variant now running riot across the country, it looks increasingly like more – not less – restrictions will be needed at some point in the next month to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed with patients. The PM, who had to rely on Labour votes to get the new measures through, finds himself in a very weak position. Elsewhere, top medical advisers have warned of a “significant” rise in hospitalisations as the variant spreads further. Shaun Bailey, the Conservatives former London mayoral candidate and assembly member, has resigned from a policing position after pictures emerged of him and staff at a Christmas party and critics say Dominic Raab’s bill of rights will weaken human rights.

