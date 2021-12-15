ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Newest Tory MP Louie French rebels against pandemic restrictions

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 33-year-old, who won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election less than two weeks ago, said he was fulfilling an election promise. The Government’s newest MP is among nearly 100 Conservative politicians to oppose his own party’s pandemic restrictions. The rebellion of 99 Tory MPs against the...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an “individual decision” whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were “inevitable” a day after declaring a “major incident” in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Devolved nations demand more cash support from Treasury ahead of Cobra meeting

The UK’s devolved administrations have ramped up their demands for more cash support in response to the rise in Omicron cases across the country.The first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all pressed Boris Johnson for more financial aid as protective measures are being put in place across the three nations to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.On Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that a Cobra meeting with the devolved nations would go ahead over the weekend to discuss the response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.A spokesperson for the First Minister of Scotland said that during...
AFP

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson's new virus curbs

Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within his own party as he battles to prevent the Omicron variant spiralling out of control. The evening vote in the House of Commons was the largest backlash Johnson has faced from within his own ranks since an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals. The new restrictions were still passed by the MPs as a whole, but 97 Tories defied the party line and voted against a new rule requiring Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. This was far higher than predicted and prompted suggestions that Johnson could face a leadership challenge unless he appeases the rebels.
BBC

Backbench Tory MPs threaten revolt over new restrictions

MPs will get a vote on Plan B measures on Tuesday, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed. A retrospective vote will be taken on mask wearing because the expanded list of places they will become compulsory at kicks in on Friday. MPs will be asked to vote on mandating proof...
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces torrid week in Westminster as number of Tory rebels nears 70

Boris Johnson is facing a fight for his political life at Westminster this week as a perfect storm of issues threaten to destabilise his premiership. The PM is set to suffer the government's biggest rebellion yet on Tuesday over plans to bring in vaccine passports, with the list of Tory MPs threatening to vote against them nearing 70.As well as being damaged by scandals over alleged breaches of Covid rules at parties and quizzes during lockdown, and questions over sleaze and corruption, the PM will also go into this week struggling to hold on to a safe Tory heartland seat.Allies...
Shropshire Star

MP Daniel Kawczynski slams Plan B Tory rebels as 'irresponsible'

A Shropshire MP has condemned as “irresponsible” fellow Conservatives who voted against Covid Plan B measures in a vote in the House of Commons. Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said: “It is highly irresponsible of some members to seek to undermine the Government when they have not been party to the advice that the Prime Minister and ministers have been receiving from our top scientists and medical experts.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Tory rebels accuse government of ‘epidemic of fear’ ahead of plan B votes

The government has been accused of creating an “epidemic of fear” by rebel Tory MPs ahead of votes of new coronavirus laws. It is estimated that up to a third of Tory MPs could ignore the party whip. Speaking in a debate before the series of votes, Mark Harper, who is one of the rebels, claimed ministers had gone “into panic and emergency mode”. The measures - including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues - are expected to pass the Commons with the support of Labour, who back tighter controls to stem the spread of the...
internationalinvestment.net

Tilney Smith & Williamson's Louie French wins Bexley by-election

Lead manager of Tilney Smith & Williamson's sustainable portfolios and services Louie French (pictured) has been elected MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup. The Conservative MP French stood in the by-election held to replace the former MP James Brokenshire, who died from cancer in October 2021. Elected with a reduced...
France
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM’s authority badly damaged as 99 Tories rebel against Covid laws

A beleaguered Boris Johnson got his Covid plan B laws through the Commons last night, despite suffering the largest rebellion of his premiership so far, one that was larger than most, even those inside Downing Street, had anticipated. Some 99 mutinous Tories defied the prime minister on vaccine passes, or passports, severely weakening his authority at a time when his polls ratings are tumbling. The revolt, on a major public health issue, was particularly damaging for the PM because the number of rebels appears to have grown, not decreased, over the past few days, and came despite the whips’ operation and a personal charm offensive by Johnson on the phones and at the 1922 Committee before MPs went into the division lobbies. Some senior Tories have described the revolt as a warning shot to No 10, saying the PM could face a leadership challenge if he doesn’t change his ways on Covid rules. With the omicron variant now running riot across the country, it looks increasingly like more – not less – restrictions will be needed at some point in the next month to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed with patients. The PM, who had to rely on Labour votes to get the new measures through, finds himself in a very weak position. Elsewhere, top medical advisers have warned of a “significant” rise in hospitalisations as the variant spreads further. Shaun Bailey, the Conservatives former London mayoral candidate and assembly member, has resigned from a policing position after pictures emerged of him and staff at a Christmas party and critics say Dominic Raab’s bill of rights will weaken human rights.
Telegraph

'Ministry of Fear' fails to unnerve Tory vaccine passport rebels

Boris Johnson has been warned that his Plan B measures are a “slippery slope” back to draconian Covid-19 restrictions as he suffered the most bruising rebellion of his premiership. At least seven former Tory ministers were among those to publicly condemn imposing tougher rules, as almost 100 of...
The Independent

Johnson seeks to win over Tory rebels as Covid health pass revolt looms

Boris Johnson has told Tory rebels that coronavirus health certificates are a “proportionate” response to the threat of Omicron as he faces the prospect of the biggest revolt of his leadership.The Prime Minister said his Plan B to tackle coronavirus this winter is necessary for public health, as about 75 Conservatives consider rebelling in Tuesday’s vote.Tories are particularly opposed to making NHS Covid passes, displaying vaccine status or a negative lateral flow result, mandatory for entry to large venues such as nightclubs.The measures are expected to be approved with Labour’s support, but that would be a significant blow to...
The Independent

Tory MP under fire for likening Covid health passes to ‘Nazi Germany’

Tory MP Marcus Fysh has been criticised for comparing the coronavirus health passes being introduced to limit the spread of Omicron to atrocities in Nazi Germany The Board of Deputies of British Jews called his remarks “completely unacceptable” and he was criticised by a fellow Conservative rebel who plans to oppose mandatory use of NHS Covid passes to large venues in a Commons vote on Tuesday.Mr Fysh argued that the passes, which can be acquired by being fully vaccinated or receiving a negative lateral flow result, would be “segregating society based on an unacceptable thing”.Reminder: vaccine passports don't actually work....
The Independent

Dominic Raab says Tory plan B fears ‘overstated’ as he takes on rebels MPs ahead of Commons vote

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has urged Conservative rebels to back the government’s plan B restrictions, arguing that Covid certification is not a “big step or a slippery slope”.Boris Johnson is facing the biggest Commons revolt of his premiership on Tuesday as MPs prepare to vote on Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.At least 70 Tories are expected to rebel and vote against the government later today, with backbencher Marcus Fysh comparing the health pass for nightclubs and large events to Nazi Germany.But the deputy PM claimed that Tory backbenchers’ concerns over...
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite almost 100 Tory MPs rebelling

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite almost 100 Conservative MPs rebelling in a major blow to the prime minister’s authority.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues — the most contentious element of the plan among Tory backbenchers — was passed by 369 by 126 votes, with Mr Johnson forced to rely on Labour votes to get the measure through Parliament.Despite an eleventh-hour attempt by the prime minister to win over potential rebels in an address to the 1922 committee of Tory MPs, 97 voted against the proposals, marking the...
The Independent

Demand for apology from Tory MP after ‘outrageous’ attack on Chris Whitty

Labour is demanding an apology after a Conservative MP said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty should “defer” to Boris Johnson over advice on Covid precautions over the Christmas period.Joy Morrissey, who is a parliamentary aide in the Ministry of Justice, hit out after Prof Whitty said people should “deprioritise” unnecessary social gatherings, at a time when the prime minister insists he is not ordering the cancellation of Christmas parties.In a hastily-deleted tweet branded “outrageous” by Labour, the Beaconsfield MP suggested that the chief medical officer’s comments suggested the UK was turning into a “public health socialist state”.“Perhaps the...
