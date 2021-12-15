Advisors Excel's Rachel Sachs Named to Independent Distribution Honors List

On December 19th, 1971, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater celebrated its eighth formal mid-year commencement ceremony. Having just changed its name in October, this was the University’s first ceremony as part of the University of Wisconsin System.[1] In honor of the new name and a fresh start, the mid-year graduation introduced an important new tradition. In addition to honoring the nearly 600 undergraduate and graduate level students earning their degrees, President H. Gaylon Greenhill introduced a new award dedicated to honoring recent alumni. This award, titled the Outstanding Young Alumni Award, focused on celebrating alumni who achieved significant progress in their careers shortly after graduating from UW-Whitewater. The first ever recipients of this award were Dr. Carol Becker Cartwright and Dr. O. David Sherwood. Dr. Cartwright was recognized for her research in special education and the early identification of disabilities in children. Dr. Sherwood, an endocrinologist, was recognized for his work in reproductive biochemistry.[2]

