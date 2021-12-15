ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advisors Excel's Rachel Sachs Named to Independent Distribution Honors List

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Sachs, Advisors Excel Vice-President of Life Operations, was named a NAILBA Independent Distribution (ID) 20 Award Winner of 2021. This is the third year for the award. According to NAILBA, the ID Twenty Awards honor Independent Distribution's most courageous innovators and visionaries,...

