Roanoke, TX

Roanoke City Council to consider new development near SH 114

By Sandra Sadek
 6 days ago
A new multi- and single-family development could be coming to Roanoke in the near future. Roanoke City Council will be holding a workshop in January to discuss plans...

communityimpact.com

