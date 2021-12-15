Roanoke City Council to consider new development near SH 114
A new multi- and single-family development could be coming to Roanoke in the near future. Roanoke City Council will be holding a workshop in January to discuss plans...communityimpact.com
A new multi- and single-family development could be coming to Roanoke in the near future. Roanoke City Council will be holding a workshop in January to discuss plans...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 1