SBA Announces $1.1 Million in Awards to Support Native American Entrepreneurs

The Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s 2021 Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) Competition took place on Thursday, Dec. 2, at Rock Studio inside the One Campus Martius building in downtown Detroit. The local EO competition showcased six student entrepreneur’s pitches followed by an afterglow reception and the announcement of the winner. The winner, UniServices in East Lansing, which is developing a platform that connects students with area residents to perform a variety of jobs such as cleaning or landscaping (represented by Adam Green), continues to the national competition, which is followed by the Global Finals. Awards include an investment in the student business alongside the opportunity to connect with the entrepreneur community on a local, national, and global scale. // Photographs by Lindsay Schweikert.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO