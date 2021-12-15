SBA Announces $1.1 Million in Awards to Support Native American Entrepreneurs

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation recently awarded more than $1.1 million in grants to 21 nonprofit organizations that provide local communities with much-needed services. The capital expenditure grants awarded this fall ranged from $8,000 to $150,000 in a number of areas including technology, education, transportation, environment, health and human services, and facilities. They are Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County ($150,000); Centerstone of Florida Inc. ($100,000); Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. ($10,000); Children's Home Society of Florida ($30,336); Community Foundation of Sarasota County ($125,000); Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast ($60,000); CreArte Latino Cultural Center Corp. ($29,847); Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County, Inc. ($30,000); Friends of Sarasota County Parks, Inc. ($100,000); Harvest Tabernacle of Sarasota, Inc. ($50,000); Honor Sanctuary ($20,000); Inclusion Revolution Inc. ( $35,500); Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, Inc. ($84,060); Pines of Sarasota Foundation, Inc. ($25,000); Project Light of Manatee, Inc. ($34,000); Resilient Retreat, Inc. ( $100,000); Suncoast Communities Blood Bank, Inc. ($34,507); and Venice Area Beautification, Inc. ( $50,000).
