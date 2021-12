Just today, Bungie launched the 30th Anniversary Event for Destiny 2, including a whole host of paid and free content for players to experience and commemorate the company’s 30-year history. Including many homages to some of their older games and their part in the Halo series, the team is pulling out every reference they can think of while also making a fun mini-expansion. One of the nostalgia-filled trinkets you can get is the powerful Forerunner sidearm, modeled after the incredibly powerful Halo magnum. You may be wondering how to score things though, which is why I’m here. Here’s all you need to do to get the Forerunner exotic sidearm in Destiny 2!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO