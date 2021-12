The markets in general sold off to kick off the week on Monday, as we had a major “risk off” type of move in multiple assets, not just the Australian dollar. That being said, we have recovered late in the day, as the Australian dollar has broken above the 0.71 level. The fact that we did up forming a hammer is a bullish sign, but at the end of the day it is very likely that we will continue to see a lot of back and forth nonsense due to the fact that we have a serious lack of liquidity heading into the year end.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO