Retail

China data dump mixed and fails to move the needle ahead of the Fed

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of Chinese data has been released for the month of November. This includes Industrial Production (power outages and supply issues remain as headwinds) and Retail Sales as the most-watched features of the data dump. The results come as follows:. China November Retail Sales +3.9 pct YoY (Reuters...

www.fxstreet.com

