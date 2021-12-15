A Christmas Carol, Final Weekend of Holiday Markets, Jingle Bell Run, Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, Lights on the Lake, Pictures with Santa and More Things to Do This Weekend (12/16)

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. – West Virginians who spoke with Fox News said they supported Sen. Joe Manchin's decision to oppose President Biden's Build Back Better Act. "I absolutely support him," one woman told Fox News. "Nothing in that bill was going to help West Virginia. In fact, it would cost us jobs, for which we, of course, would be paying as taxpayers."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO