Squatch’d (Review)

“What the fuck is this?” someone utters halfway through Lamb. They’re not wrong. Valdimar Jóhannsson’s slow, absurdist quasi-creature flick is impossible to categorise, mashing up folk horror, Icelandic relationship drama and black comedy into something admirably different. The screenplay is co-written by Jóhannsson and Icelandic multi-hyphenate-but-singular-named Sjón, who has co-written Robert Eggers’ upcoming Viking flick The Northman. Lamb shares a lot in common with Eggers’ work, especially The Witch: a well-built sense of dread, an eeriness borne out of environment and a dark feel for the relationships between humans and animals. It doesn’t all come together, but it is the kind of film that benefits hugely from knowing nothing about it before you go in. So, if you’d like to bail now, be our guest.
