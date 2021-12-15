G Pharrow New Album ‘Pharrowland 2’ Out Now!

On Friday, Nov. 19 Adele came out with her new album 30. Everyone has been awaiting this album for years and the day finally came where she released it. It is a very publicized album and for good reasons. This fall she had teased the release of it by releasing her single “Easy On Me” from the album. “Easy On Me” had over 24 million streams, just on the day of its release. Adele has had lots of pressure on her to make this album even better than her previous albums. She has definitely lived up to her previous albums and out did herself. Fans can speak on the fact that the album was well worth the wait.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO