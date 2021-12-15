ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G Pharrow New Album ‘Pharrowland 2’ Out Now!

By Staff Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG Pharrow has dropped his new album “Pharrowland 2”. With his melodic style of rap and his comparisons to Gunna, and Young Thug, he looks to gain that respect with his new project. Inspired by the likes of Young Dolph,...

thisis50.com

G Pharrow Is An Artist Of Many Talents

Florida native, G Pharrow looks to captivate listeners with his new album, Pharrowland 2. With his melodic rap style, his favorite producing style, a cross between R&B and Rap, and him engineering his own music as well, Pharoah is a well rounded talent. “ I engineer, rap, and sing, I’m like a Holy Trinity.” says Pharrow. Definitely an artist of many talents and great taste in music. Being compared to artists like Young Thug and Gunna shows his versatility and influence on the sound. His top three artist are Young Dolph, Young Thug, and Ye. You can feel these vibes from the type of music he produces and sound that he is giving.
