A couple years back, you might have heard analysts proclaim 2020 as “Year of the Cloud.” Others said the same about 2021. Still others are saying it now about 2022. Regardless of how you award the title, you have to appreciate the underlying trend: cloud remains a pervasive, disruptive force, transforming practically all aspects of business IT. But one area cloud has not yet transformed, is telecommunications.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO