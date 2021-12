Nokia and Frontier Communications this week announced they have completed the U.S.’s first-ever trial of 25G PON broadband technology. PON, or Passive Optical Network is the technology used to provide blazing-fast broadband to customers over fiber-optic cables. The two companies will continue trials on Frontier’s network while planning for commercial deployment in the second half of 2022. Consumer and business customers need increased bandwidth to advance beyond basic applications and amplify their use of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO