We haven’t heard much about the LG Wing. LG has officially bid goodbye to the mobile business but we don’t want to forget about the last few Android devices the brand launched. The LG Wing was one of the few models last released. Our last mention of the smartphone was back in February when the LG Wing, together with the Google Pixel 5, got faster 5G connectivity with C-Band access. If you still have your LG Wing from Verizon, get the software update to enjoy the new features and enhancements.

