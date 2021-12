Heroic are out of the BLAST Premier World Final but Rasmus ‘sjuush’ Beck is proud of how his team fared despite having a rough schedule lately. The Danish squad took on NAVI, who are coming off a Major title at Stockholm and a win at the Fall Finals. Though Heroic was playing with a stand-in for Martin ‘stavn’ Lund, the team almost forced map three against the CIS kings.

