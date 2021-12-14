Nevada QB Carson Strong declares for 2022 NFL draft

One of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in college football is making the early jump to the pro ranks.

Nevada’s Carson Strong is leaving school early to enter the 2022 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media Tuesday.

Listed at 6-4, 215 pounds, Strong put together a solid 2021 campaign for the Wolfpack, completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns, with just eight interceptions.

This year’s quarterback class doesn’t have the top-end quality of the 2021 group, but Strong is one of multiple passers who could impress during the predraft process and become an early selection.