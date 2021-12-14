ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nevada QB Carson Strong declares for 2022 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0JN1_0dN5EAwv00

One of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in college football is making the early jump to the pro ranks.

Nevada’s Carson Strong is leaving school early to enter the 2022 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media Tuesday.

Listed at 6-4, 215 pounds, Strong put together a solid 2021 campaign for the Wolfpack, completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns, with just eight interceptions.

This year’s quarterback class doesn’t have the top-end quality of the 2021 group, but Strong is one of multiple passers who could impress during the predraft process and become an early selection.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#College Football#American Football
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
TMZ.com

Jimmy Smith Clowns Florida St. For Not Hiring Deion Sanders, 'Look At You!'

Jimmy Smith is dancing on Florida State's grave ... thanking the school for not hiring Deion Sanders in 2019 and clowning the program for now losing to the Jackson State headman on the recruiting trail. Smith took the hilarious shots at the 'Noles in a conversation with TMZ Sports this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Patriots, Colts fight results in ejections for both teams

The Patriots and Colts were starting to get chippy on Saturday night and things came to a head with an on-field fight that led to ejections. Much to the shock of many NFL fans, the New England Patriots were getting worked by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night as the two teams faced off. Naturally, that led to emotions getting a little heated.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Urban Meyer explains awkward postgame encounter with Mike Vrabel

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is out of his job, and on Saturday, Meyer made his first public comments about his abrupt, middle-of-the-night firing earlier this week. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network did an extensive interview with Meyer, and it included commentary on the cold shoulder Meyer...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy