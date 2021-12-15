ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

China's factories speed up but new COVID pain hits retailers

By Gabriel Crossley, Kevin Yao
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjL8k_0dN5A0Lk00

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in sky-high materials costs, but new curbs to fight rising COVID-19 cases hit retailers in the world's second-largest economy.

The data, along with a slowdown in investment growth, underlines the persistent headwinds facing the economy, which have already prompted policymakers this month to ratchet up support.

"The economy remained quite weak in November," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"Domestic consumption weakened further, which is driven by the zero tolerance policy that hurts the service sector and the continued slowdown in the property sector."

Factory production rose 3.8% in November from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, beating expectations for a 3.6% rise and accelerating from a 3.5% increase in October.

China's coal output hit a record in November as Beijing urged miners to ramp up production to ensure sufficient energy supplies in the winter heating season, while daily crude oil throughput rebounded in November.

Retail sales, however, rose 3.9% in November from a year earlier, below the 4.6% growth expected in the poll and October's 4.9% rise.

Fixed asset investment rose 5.2% in the first 11 months from the same period a year earlier, slower than the 5.4% increase tipped by a Reuters poll and the 6.1% in January-October.

China's economy, which is losing steam after a solid recovery from the pandemic last year, faces multiple challenges heading into 2022, due to a property downturn and strict COVID-19 curbs that have hit consumer spending.

Despite the pick-up in industrial activity in November, new COVID-19 outbreaks are creating fresh problems for policymakers as the Omicron variant of the virus threatens the global economic outlook.

More than a dozen Chinese-listed companies said they had suspended production in coronavirus-hit parts of Zhejiang province in response to new COVID-19 curbs, causing their share prices to plunge this week. read more

Separate data on Wednesday showed China's property downturn persisted in the final quarter of 2021 with home prices, sales, investment and construction mired in negative territory last month, weighed by weak demand and a cash crunch among developers.

Some analysts expect fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth to dip below 4% from the 4.9% pace in the previous quarter, although the full-year growth could still be about 8%, above the official target of over 6%.

China's red-hot factory-gate inflation cooled slightly, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch.

MORE SUPPORT LIKELY

At a key agenda-setting meeting last week, China's top leaders pledged to focus on stabilising the economy and keeping growth within a reasonable range in 2022. read more

Signalling a sense of urgency, top leaders have also vowed to front-load stimulus next year ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress, where key political leadership changes are likely to announced.

To shore up flagging growth, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, its second such move this year. It also cut the rates on its relending facility to support the rural sector and small firms. read more

On Wednesday, the PBOC injected funds into the financial system through medium-term loans, but kept the interest rate on that facility unchanged.

Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said this week he expected the downward pressure on the economy to persist in the first half of 2022, prompting the central bank to deliver another half percentage point RRR cut.

Barclays expects one round of 5-10 basis point cuts on the rates of open market operations, the medium-term lending facility and benchmark loan prime rate by March 2022 and one more RRR cut in the first quarter.

Citi expects China to keep its budget deficit of 3.2% of GDP in 2022, in line with 2021, and a quota of 3.8 trillion yuan ($597.02 billion) on special local government bonds to fund infrastructure projects, up from 3.65 trillion yuan this year.

($1 = 6.3649 Chinese yuan)

Additional reporting by Albee Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
Reuters

Zhongzhi Enterprise founder Xie Zhikun dies aged 61

SHENZHEN, China, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Xie Zhikun, the founder of Chinese investment conglomerate Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, has died aged 61 after suffering a heart attack in Beijing on Saturday night, according to a statement posted on the company’s website. Founded in 1995, the company’s porfolio covers a broad...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Government Bonds#Gdp#Covid#Pinpoint Asset Management#Omicron#Chinese
Reuters

UK COVID-19 cases rise 52% in a week -official data

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed. Cases were up 51.9% over the seven days to Dec. 19 compared with the previous week. Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau head

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s antimonopoly bureau will step up legal enforcement against monopolistic behaviour and push forward the amended antimonopoly law to improve the regulatory framework, said Gan Lin, chief of the national antimonopoly bureau. China last month elevated the seniority of the market regulator’s antitrust unit, the National...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

UK reports a further 12,133 confirmed Omicron cases in 24 hours

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday. The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Chinese city's tennis ambitions imperilled by Peng Shuai scandal

SHENZHEN, China, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hosting the Women's Tennis Association Finals was supposed to put the Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen on the sporting map, but the suspension of the tournament in the wake of the Peng Shuai scandal has left its ambitions in limbo. China's "miracle" city, best...
TENNIS
Reuters

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. "We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing...
WORLD
Reuters

Tumble in spot premiums spurs Asia refiners to buy Mideast oil

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian and Chinese oil buyers are snapping up Middle East crude after spot premiums for February-loading cargoes slumped by more than half to three-month lows on improved supplies to Asia. The drop in crude differentials, also seen in some European and African crudes, comes as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Hong Kong is the Worst Market This Year

Hong Kong is the worst performing major stock market not only in Asia but the entire world so far this year. “The hamstrung Hang Seng index is hobbling into year end,” RealMoney's Alex Frew McMillan wrote recently. “It's astonishing to see a major financial hub's market down almost 15% in what's supposed to be a year of recovery, when U.S. markets and others have been touching record highs.”
STOCKS
iheart.com

China to impose higher pork import tariffs

The Chinese finance ministry says it will raise the import duties on most pork products in 2022. Reuters reports that the move comes after China rapidly expanded its domestic production and has less of a need for imports in the near future. The ministry will raise its tariff for most favored nations from the current eight percent to 12 percent on January 1.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Singapore's Nov exports surge 24.2% y/y, fastest pace in a decade

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 24.2% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the fastest pace in nearly a decade, helped by growth in electronics and non-electronics sectors. That was better than economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 17.3% rise and...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Major indexes in China and India down more than 1% each

Overnight, the Bank of England hiked interest rates on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic started. The European Central Bank further cut its bond purchases overnight but vowed to continue its unprecedented monetary policy support for the euro zone economy into 2022. The Bank of Japan dialed back...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy