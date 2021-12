Resorts World Las Vegas just dropped the news that deadmau5 will be taking up residency at Zouk Nightclub in 2022 with his Cube!. Resorts World might be one of the newest hotels to open in Las Vegas but is already causing quite a shake-up in the city’s nightlife industry with their fantastic nightclub Zouk. Already playing host to a number of top-tier artists such as Tiesto, ZEDD, Cheat Codes, and Louis The Child, as well as others like ZHU at Ayu Moonbeam, it has become a true destination for those flocking to Sin City to get away from the everyday stresses of life. Today, Resorts World added to Zouk’s growing status with the news that deadmau5 is the latest resident joining their roster.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO