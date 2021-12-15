Stay For Two Post-Credit Scenes In Spider-Man: No Way Home

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there.
Domestically,...
