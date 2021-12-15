ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Establishing Midwife License

By Amanda Vinicky
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebbie Boucher is the rare midwife who has been able to legally perform home births in Illinois. She’s able to do so through her company, Childbirth the Way Nature Intended, Inc., without fear of running afoul of the law because she’s also a certified nurse. Since Illinois...

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Outlines Crime-Fighting Strategy, Calls for Federal Help

Before 2021 comes to a close, Chicago has surpassed 800 homicides. Carjackings are up. “I know that people for whom violence is a daily concern are particularly stressed. And that more recently violence is creeping into other neighborhoods that have not historically been burdened by violent crime. As the mayor of this city, I want to assure you that from day one in my time as mayor public safety has been, is, and will continue to be my highest priority,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday in a special speech aiming to show that she’s taking it seriously, with proposals like calling for anyone accused of violent crimes to be kept in jail pre-trial, hiring more homicide detectives, and a call for the federal government to send more agents to Chicago to fight gun trafficking across state lines.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

More Omicron Cases Detected in Suburban Cook County

Days after the first case of the omicron variant was reported in suburban Cook County, officials are reporting additional cases. “Omicron is spreading in our communities – in the city, in the suburbs,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead and senior medical officer of the Cook County Department of Public Health, in an interview with WTTW News.
COOK COUNTY, IL
#Legislature#Midwife#Maternal Mortality#Chicago Area#House
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

