Illinois Establishing Midwife License

Before 2021 comes to a close, Chicago has surpassed 800 homicides. Carjackings are up. “I know that people for whom violence is a daily concern are particularly stressed. And that more recently violence is creeping into other neighborhoods that have not historically been burdened by violent crime. As the mayor of this city, I want to assure you that from day one in my time as mayor public safety has been, is, and will continue to be my highest priority,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday in a special speech aiming to show that she’s taking it seriously, with proposals like calling for anyone accused of violent crimes to be kept in jail pre-trial, hiring more homicide detectives, and a call for the federal government to send more agents to Chicago to fight gun trafficking across state lines.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO