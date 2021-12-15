ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd rival Real Madrid for Chelsea's Bosman prospect Toni Rudiger

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are making a serious move for Chelsea's Bosman prospect Toni Rudiger. Sky Deutschland says the Blues defender is out of contract next summer and currently stalling on signing a new deal. Reports suggest the...

The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: We're in good conversations with Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says contract talks with Mohamed Salah are progressing. Liverpool have tied down a number of senior players to new deals this season and Klopp is not worried about the pace of negotiations between the club and star forward Salah. "We are in really good conversations," the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Barcelona not a title rival

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits Barcelona are not a title rival "right now". Ahead of victory over Elche, Xavi stated in Barcelona's pre-match press conference on Friday that his team still retain hope of winning LaLiga Santander, but Ancelotti is not worried about the Blaugrana. "They are not a...
SOCCER
Sports
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger is eyeing up a £400,000-a-week payday, with Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus all circling but Chelsea are desperate to tie their star defender down to a new deal - so, should the German stick or twist?

Antonio Rudiger has become one of Chelsea's standout performers since Thomas Tuchel's arrival. But the Blues boss now faces the risk of losing his key man as interest in the defender has notched up amid his impressive displays, and his future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain as he enters the final six months of his contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Sunderland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Arsenal are hoping to take another step towards a second trophy under Mikel Arteta when they welcome Sunderland to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight. FA Cup glory in 2020 wasn’t quite the springboard Arteta had hoped, but Arsenal have been in fine form of late, winning their last three league games to move into the top four. Gabriel Martinelli has starred since the outcasting of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the Brazilian could yet be rested tonight after scoring against West Ham and Leeds. Sunderland are unbeaten in their last seven League One games as they chase...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea eyeing Wolves star Ruben Neves to bolster midfield options

Chelsea are serious about securing Ruben Neves from Wolves in the January transfer window. The Blues are in poor form at present, dropping away from the Premier League title race. According to Fichajes, the poor form of loan star Saul from Atlético Madrid is also causing problems for manager Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea midfielder: Man City and Liverpool now step ahead

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley feels his old team are a step behind Manchester City and Liverpool. However, Burley is insisting the title battle isn't a two horse race just yet. “Is it is a two-horse race now? I don't think so just yet, but Chelsea suddenly look like the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle face Spurs competition for Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch

Newcastle United face competition for Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. Grillitsch is interesting Newcastle for the January market, though it's emerged Tottenham are now in contact. Sky Deutschland says Spurs have sounded out TSG about a price for the midfielder. The Austrian international's contract expires at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

