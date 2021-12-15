Man Utd rival Real Madrid for Chelsea's Bosman prospect Toni Rudiger

Arsenal are hoping to take another step towards a second trophy under Mikel Arteta when they welcome Sunderland to the Emirates in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight. FA Cup glory in 2020 wasn’t quite the springboard Arteta had hoped, but Arsenal have been in fine form of late, winning their last three league games to move into the top four. Gabriel Martinelli has starred since the outcasting of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although the Brazilian could yet be rested tonight after scoring against West Ham and Leeds. Sunderland are unbeaten in their last seven League One games as they chase...

