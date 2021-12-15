ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Tencent Music Entertainment Group Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - TME

By Rosen Law Firm, P.A., Tencent Music Entertainment Group
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Tencent...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 - HOOD

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted in July 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of CyrusOne Inc. with KKR & Co.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) ("CyrusOne" or the "Company") stock prior to November 15, 2021. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BAIDU, INC. (NASDAQ: BIDU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Regarding Trading in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Baidu Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Owlet, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet") (NYSE: OWLT) f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SBG) ("Sandbridge"). The action charges Owlet with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Owlet's materially misleading statements to the public, Owlet investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#Goldman Sachs Group#Entertainment#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI) securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (NASDAQ: PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
BUSINESS
The Press

DEADLINE TODAY REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOTU) f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX") (NYSE: GSX) for violations of the securities laws.
BUSINESS
The Press

MARA SECURITIES FRAUD: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Securities Class Action:. The litigation arises from Defendants' misleading statements concerning Marathon's plan to build a data management facility in...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Music
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

UPCOMING DEADLINE: Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action - HMLP

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) securities between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until Monday, December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Sanchez v. Höegh LNG Partners LP, No. 21-cv-19374. Commenced on October 27, 2021 in the District of New Jersey, the Höegh LNG Partners class action lawsuit charges Höegh LNG Partners LP and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit (Roizman v. Höegh LNG Partners LP, No. 21-cv-19613) is also pending in the District of New Jersey.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EPAY, CCMP, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Investor Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger of SLR Senior Investment Corp. - SUNS

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities class action firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating SLR Senior Investment Corp. ("SUNS" or the "Company") (SUNS), relating to its merger with SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC), Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SUNS shareholders will receive shares of SLRC with an equivalent net asset value to the shares they own.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Pomerantz Hits Biotech Firm Revance Therapeutics With Proposed Securities Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court against biotech company Revance Therapeutics Inc. and its top officer. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose quality control deficiencies at one of Revance’s manufacturing facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-09585, Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. et al.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

TGLS INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TGLS. Contact An Attorney Now: TGLS@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Investigation:. The investigation focuses on Tecnoglass' and senior...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Voss Capital Opposes Griffon's Acquisition of Hunter Fan

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voss Capital, LLC ("Voss"), a significant shareholder of Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) ("Griffon" or the "Company"), issued the following public statement in opposition to Griffon's planned acquisition of Hunter Fan Company for $845 million in a transaction announced earlier today. Voss has nominated several highly-qualified candidates for election as directors at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting in mid-February.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Equality Health Announces New Investment from Finback Investment Partners

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading value-based care organization uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, today announced an equity investment from Finback Investment Partners. Finback's leadership team consists of Co-Founders and Managing Partners former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, George Huber,...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Blackstone Credit Closed-End Funds Declare Special Distributions

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Liquid Credit Strategies LLC, an affiliate of Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP (collectively, and together with their affiliates in the credit-focused business of Blackstone Inc., "Blackstone Credit"), announced today a special distribution for each of the three listed closed-end funds it advises, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), and Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds"). These special distributions are in addition to each Fund's regular monthly distributions. The special distribution for each Fund is set forth below, and the following dates apply to the special distributions declared today:
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy