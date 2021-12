Bing “Bud” Graham White passed away at home on Dec. 9, 2021. He was born on Oct. 20, 1935, in Okanogan, Washington, in the home of Elsie McDonald to Gaye Nell and Bing Emmanuel White. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Chloe “Cody” Ella White, to whom he was married for 64 years, and by his sisters, Lotus and “Ginger” White.

OBITUARIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO