ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important December 20 Deadline in Securities Class Action - HEPS

By Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
 6 days ago
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering...

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of CyrusOne Inc. with KKR & Co.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) ("CyrusOne" or the "Company") stock prior to November 15, 2021. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced...
DEADLINE: Robinhood Markets, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - HOOD

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Robinhood's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Golubowski v. Robinhood Markets, Inc., No. 21-cv-09767 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Robinhood class action lawsuit charges Robinhood, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Robinhood's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 - HOOD

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted in July 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:
Amazon Investors Call for Independent Employee Safety Audit After Illinois Tornado

A group of shareholders is demanding Amazon run an independent audit to assess how the company treats its employees. Mary Beth Gallagher, the director of engagement at Domini Impact Investments, the group that filed the resolution, told Cheddar it wants to invest in companies that protect shareholders and specifically noted concerns about productivity quotas and employee surveillance. The company's worker safety initiatives have been questioned even before a tornado killed six people at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois this month. "What we want to see is Amazon centering workers' voices and having an independent review that hears directly from workers themselves who know the conditions that they're working under and the pressures they face," she said.
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities...
BEKE FRAUD INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Investigation:. The investigation focuses on the accuracy of BEKE's claims to operate China's leading integrated housing transaction platform. Specifically, BEKE has long touted to have the leading market share, measured by gross transaction value (GTV), in brokered housing transactions in China, and asserts its GTV growth rate vastly outperforms the underlying housing market.
DEADLINE TODAY REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOTU) f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. ("GSX") (NYSE: GSX) for violations of the securities laws.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI) securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo") (NYSE: DNA) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG). The action charges Ginkgo with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Ginkgo's materially misleading statements to the public, Ginkgo investors have suffered significant losses.
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EPAY, CCMP, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Investor Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger of SLR Senior Investment Corp. - SUNS

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities class action firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating SLR Senior Investment Corp. ("SUNS" or the "Company") (SUNS), relating to its merger with SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC), Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SUNS shareholders will receive shares of SLRC with an equivalent net asset value to the shares they own.
Pomerantz Hits Biotech Firm Revance Therapeutics With Proposed Securities Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court against biotech company Revance Therapeutics Inc. and its top officer. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose quality control deficiencies at one of Revance’s manufacturing facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-09585, Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. et al.
HEPS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS). Class Period: July 2021 IPO. Lead Plaintiff...
BMO Financial Group buying Bank of the West for $16 billion

BMO Financial Group is buying San Francisco-based Bank of the West for $16.3 billion, doubling the retail footprint of BMO Harris Bank and expanding it to 32 states. The deal, announced Monday, will add more than 500 Bank of the West branches and $105 billion in assets, giving Chicago-based BMO Harris national heft and a significant entry into California, where most of the newly acquired ...
Blackstone Credit Closed-End Funds Declare Special Distributions

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Liquid Credit Strategies LLC, an affiliate of Blackstone Alternative Credit Advisors LP (collectively, and together with their affiliates in the credit-focused business of Blackstone Inc., "Blackstone Credit"), announced today a special distribution for each of the three listed closed-end funds it advises, Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), and Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds"). These special distributions are in addition to each Fund's regular monthly distributions. The special distribution for each Fund is set forth below, and the following dates apply to the special distributions declared today:
Former electronics store, RadioShack, pivots fully into DeFi

A century-old company, RadioShack, formerly RadioShack Corporations, has confirmed a complete u-turn into the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi), a crypto niche specialized in offering services similar to traditional finance through blockchain technology. RadioShack turns to DeFi. Tai Lopez, the Executive Chairman of the venture, had previously hinted at this on...
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

