ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Royal Road Minerals announces Colombia discovery

By Kitco News
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Road Minerals announced today that it intersected 303.7 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne gold equivalent in newly discovered porphyry copper and gold system at its Guintär project in Colombia. The Guintär project is part of the Guintär-Niverengo...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Peru community to attend mine blockade meet in reversal of decision

LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Peruvian community blocking a road used by MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine will attend a government-brokered meeting set for Tuesday, a representative said, backtracking from a previous decision to boycott it. "In order to stop people from demonizing the communities as uncompromising, it's...
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc., VaxThera S.A.S, And The Ministry Of Health And Social Protection Of The Republic Of Colombia, Announce The Signing Of An MOU To Explore Collaborations For COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Providence Therapeutics announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with VaxThera S.A.S and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Colombia, to develop, produce and commercialize vaccines, including for COVID-19, in Colombia and the LATAM region. The signing took place at a ceremony presided over by President Iván Duque Márquez at the Presidential Palace in Bogota. As part of the collaboration, Providence will provide access to its first generation PTX-COVID19-B, a pipeline of vaccines against COVID variants, and its mRNA platform and associated IP for developing other vaccines against infectious diseases and oncology. VaxThera is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines in the region, and is currently designing a manufacturing facility to produce up to 100 million vaccines does per year. This collaboration is supported by National Health Colombia, as part of their efforts in executing public policy to develop and enhance capacity for essential medicines and ensure vaccine security in the future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kitco.com

Mexican economy shows modest growth in November as recovery loses pace

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew by 1.2% in November compared with the same month last year, as the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic loses pace, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday. Mexico's economy shrank by more than 8%...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
kitco.com

Canada's Lundin Mining to buy Josemaria for $483 mln, shares slip

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) said on Monday it would buy Josemaria Resources Inc (JOSE.TO) in a cash-and-stock deal worth C$625 million ($483 million), sending shares of the Canadian miner down nearly 12%. Through the deal, Lundin Mining will gain access to the Josemaria copper-gold project located...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Chile's peso leads Latam losses, Colombian central bank decision awaited

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led early losses in Latin America on Friday, two days before the country's hotly contested presidential runoff election, while Colombia's peso was weaker ahead of a central bank meeting expected to result in an interest rate hike. Chile's peso fell 0.4% as political uncertainty...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Alamos drills 1,105 g/t gold (uncut) in waste area of Gordon deposit in Manitoba

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Hudbay announces maiden mineral resources for its Copper World project in Arizona

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Colombia#Mineralization#Royal Road Minerals#Guint R#Margaritas Lrb#Antioquia Department#Company#Anglogold Ashanti Limited
kitco.com

One of Peru's largest copper mines to shut down on Saturday

MMG said today that there is no resolution to remove roadblocks on a road that services its Las Bambas copper mine, and operations are set to end this weekend. "The company advises that the ongoing dialogue with the Chumbivilcas communities has continued to be unsuccessful with no resolution reached to remove the roadblocks, resulting in the mine running out of critical consumables," wrote the company in a news release.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Royal Road drills 303.7 metres of 1.1 g/t AuEq at Guintar, Colombia

Royal Road Minerals Ltd. [RYR-TSXV; RRDMF-OTC] reported results from the first three drill holes of its current drilling program at the Guintar copper-gold project in Antioquia department, Colombia. The Guintar project is part of the Guintar-Niverengo and Margaritas (GNM) project area which comprises the two contiguous Guintar, and Niverengo concession...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

GoGold Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) (“GoGold”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce their Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for their Los Ricos North Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. In addition, the Company has updated the Mineral Reserve at the Parral Tailings operation. Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Announces Wonder of the Seas Will Homeport at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International announced Wednesday the world’s largest cruise ship would be homeported at Port Canaveral starting in November 2022. According to the Orlando Sentinel, cruise line officials revealed Wonder of the Seas was delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, and is now headed to Marseilles for final finishes.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Iron ore rallies to multi-week highs on China demand hopes

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Iron ore prices scaled multi-week highs on Tuesday, with benchmark futures in Dalian and Singapore rising for a fourth straight session, underpinned by hopes of improved demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China. The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Australia's BHP gets regulatory approvals to unify its corporate structure

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Miner BHP Group said on Tuesday it has received all regulatory and competition approvals for the unification of its corporate structure. The company has been listed in Australia and the UK since 2001, when it merged with Billiton Plc, but proposed in August to consolidate the two by keeping its primary base in Sydney. The decision to consolidate BHP's structure was triggered by recent changes in the company's portfolio and a drop in the earnings contribution from UK assets.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Rio Tinto names outgoing Canadian ambassador to China as chairman

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Monday tapped Canada's outgoing ambassador to China as its chairman, hoping the veteran consultant's links to its biggest market will help the global miner as it looks to move on from the scandal over its destruction of ancient rock shelters in Australia. Dominic...
WORLD
kitco.com

Anglo American Platinum completes sale of Bokoni Mine

Anglo American Platinum (JSE:AMS) said today it sold its Bokoni Mine to African Rainbow Minerals for R3.5 billion (US$220 million). The mine had been on care and maintenance since 2017. Bokoni Mine is located in the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in the Limpopo province of South Africa, according...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

ioneer tapped for U.S energy loan discussions

Battery-metals focused ioneer (ASX:INR) said today it has been invited into the due diligence process for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program. ioneer continues to advance the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project which includes a Definitive Feasibility Study (Fluor), full simulation pilot plant (Kemetco Research)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Trevali COO resigns

Trevali Mining (TSX: TV) announced today that David Schummer, the company's chief operating officer, resigned due to personal reasons. Trevali has operations in Canada, Peru, Namibia and Burkina Faso. In 2021 the company expects to produce between 330 to 360 million pounds of payable zinc and 40 to 45 million pounds of lead.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Canada keeps mortgage stress test benchmark unchanged despite hot housing market

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator left the benchmark for its mortgage stress test unchanged on Friday, despite growing concerns about a red-hot housing market that shows no sign of cooling. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the minimum qualifying rate (MQR) for uninsured...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy