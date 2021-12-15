Royal Road Minerals announces Colombia discovery

Providence Therapeutics announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with VaxThera S.A.S and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Colombia, to develop, produce and commercialize vaccines, including for COVID-19, in Colombia and the LATAM region. The signing took place at a ceremony presided over by President Iván Duque Márquez at the Presidential Palace in Bogota. As part of the collaboration, Providence will provide access to its first generation PTX-COVID19-B, a pipeline of vaccines against COVID variants, and its mRNA platform and associated IP for developing other vaccines against infectious diseases and oncology. VaxThera is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines in the region, and is currently designing a manufacturing facility to produce up to 100 million vaccines does per year. This collaboration is supported by National Health Colombia, as part of their efforts in executing public policy to develop and enhance capacity for essential medicines and ensure vaccine security in the future.

