Minnesota Lake Ice Shrinking as Climate Change Warms Winters

With the snow we've gotten so far, which has all but disappeared, there has been a few layers of salt and sand dropped on our area roads to help people get around. The sand and salt, while helpful for people and cars to get around, can also harm your plants and shrubs located near the road. The University of Minnesota has some helpful tips to prevent or lessen the effects of salt and sand on your plants and shrubs.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO