US Government Deficit is $356.4 Billion, a Decrease of 17% From Last Year

By NATE GARTRELL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first two months of the budget year, the U.S. budget deficit was $356.4 billion. A sharp increase in government revenues offsets a smaller rise in spending, so this figure is down 17% from a year ago. During October and November, the government deficit was $72.9 billion below...

The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
