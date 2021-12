Okay, so we have our Oracle Cloud VMware Solution (OCVS) up and running, we can connect to the vCenter, NSX Manager etc. and have started to deploy workloads inside the SDDC, that’s awesome! But, now we want to be able to connect to the Internet from those workloads, and, just maybe, connect to them from the Internet. In this post, we’ll look at the steps needed to enable our workload VMs to access the Internet. Then, in the second post in this series, we’ll enhance our Internet access to allow us to publish services to the Internet, from the SDDC.

