ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings place more players on the COVID-19/Reserve list

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4XEy_0dN4PXgM00
Photo: AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

As the Vikings prepare for a crucial game against the Bears, Minnesota will be dealing with the absences of some key players.

The team placed WR Dede Westbrook and DE Danielle Hunter on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Minnesota also put RB A.J. Rose and WR Trishton Jackson on the COVID-19/Practice Squad Reserve.

The Vikings missed Adam Thielen, who was dealing with an ankle injury, in Week 14, and there’s no official timetable for Thielen’s return as of now. That would make Westbrook’s loss all the more dire. Westbrook serves as the team’s punt returner, too.

Hunter already suffered a season-ending pec injury, but the edge rusher’s health outside of that should still be a concern of course. Rose could have been a practice squad elevation this week, given the Vikings’ lack of running back depth. He still could theoretically be removed from the list in time for the game, but this is a setback nonetheless.

Minnesota already had to place Alexander Mattison on COVID-19/Reserve this week. Mattison, arguably the best backup running back in the NFL, will miss Week 15 against the Bears, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Urban Meyer Asked What He’ll Do Next After Being Fired By Jaguars

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired out of Jacksonville a few days ago. He was with the organization for not even a year before owner Shad Khan pulled the plug as the team is 2-11. Meyer has also been in the news quite a lot the last few weeks after Tom Pelissero had a bombshell report on NFL.com last Saturday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bears#American Football#Wr#Rb A J Rose#Covid 19 Reserve#The Pioneer Press
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Has Message For Browns Fans

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, wants Browns fans to know the quarterback did everything possible to get back on the field. After news came down that Baker would remain out for Monday’s game against the Raiders, Emily Mayfield tweeted a statement to the Dawg Pound. “Super frustrating since [Baker]...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Made Official Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been essential to the team’s ground game this season. But will a recent injury be enough to keep him off the field for a second week in a row?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pollard will be active for today’s game...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Urban Meyer firing motivated by 1 key incident

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to fire coach Urban Meyer seemed to be an abrupt one. A new report indicates, however, that owner Shad Khan decided to make the move after one key issue emerged. Meyer’s handling of running back James Robinson’s benching was the final straw for Khan, according...
NFL
FanSided

Watch Tom Brady destroy tablet during shutout loss to Saints

After throwing a fourth-quarter interception against the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady threw a tablet on the sidelines. Ever since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, quarterback Tom Brady has always had difficulty playing the New Orleans Saints in the regular season. Yes, he did defeat them in the NFC Divisional Round last year, but Brady is officially 0-4 in the regular season while wearing Tampa’s red and pewter.
NFL
AOL Corp

Reporter says Urban Meyer’s lawyers acknowledged that the ex-Jaguars head coach kicked Josh Lambo

Before he lost his job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer refuted Josh Lambo's account that he kicked him during a team practice. On Monday, the reporter who broke the news said that Meyer's lawyers acknowledged that the ex-coach actually did kick the former Jaguars kicker. They only attempted to dispute how hard he kicked him, according to Rick Stroud. The Tampa Bay Times reporter made the revelation on "The Rich Eisen Show" while detailing frantic moments leading up to the publication of the story that preceded Meyer's firing by hours.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy