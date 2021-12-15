ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Best-selling Hand Warmer Is 40% Off on Amazon — Get It ASAP Before It Sells Out

By Jonathan Zavaleta
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPU7a_0dN4JehJ00

When it gets cold — like really cold — layering up won’t always keep you warm enough. That’s because layers keep you insulated by trapping your body’s warmth. But if you already feel cold, all those extra layers might not go far enough. That’s why hand warmers can be a great way to quickly warm up your extremities. Right now, you can get Zippo’s refillable handwarmer for 40% off; it was originally $22.95, and now it’s $13.80 from Amazon. Because it’s refillable, you can use it over and over, unlike disposable hand-warming packets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSu4A_0dN4JehJ00


Buy: Zippo Hand Warmer $17.60 (orig. $22.95) 23% OFF

About the Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer

Zippo’s hand warmer takes design inspiration from its pocket lighters. It uses fuel, like a lighter. The difference is that the hand warmer is obviously flameless, so you can easily slip it into your pocket without any worries. It provides heat for 12 hours on a full tank. You can also buy the smaller 6-hour version of this hand warmer.

Zippo’s hand warmer is best to buy if you already have a Zippo lighter. That’s because the hand warmer uses lighter fluid or Zippo’s hand-warming refill. First, you remove the burner and fill the hand warmer with fuel. Then, place the burner back on and apply a flame to it to light the fuel. Finally, place the cap back on and you’re ready to go.

The main drawback with this hand warmer is that there’s no “off” switch. Once it’s lit, it will continually produce warmth until the fuel burns out. If the heat starts to feel too warm or you’re done using it, you can slip this hand warmer back into the included soft traveling pouch and place it on a fireproof surface. It’s available in a range of colors, including blaze orange, chrome silver and Realtree camo, but the deal applies to the matte black version.


Buy: Zippo Hand Warmer $17.60 (orig. $22.95) 23% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Men’s Hats To Buy Right Now

The best hats for men add an extra dollop of style to any outfit, yes, even when wearing a t-shirt and jeans. A hat worn rakishly over one eye like Idris Elba adds a touch of raffish charm, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Of course, hats can also be more practical. A stylish baseball cap can help you hide that regrettable attempt at a DIY haircut, and there’s a long tradition of men using hats to cover up bald spots. Some hats, like the top hat and the boater, are reserved for specific events like weddings or Jazz-themed lawn parties....
APPAREL
SPY

These Modular Sofas Let You Customize Your Living Space Like Never Before

Pre-configured sofas are a popular way to furnish any living room, but they aren’t exactly a flexible approach to the design of your home. Although the main goal is comfort and a design that fits in with your own decor, you want to anchor your living room with a seating option that has multiple configurations, letting you switch up your arrangement in the blink of an eye. Enter the modular sofa. Modular sofas allow you to evolve your room or start small, adding pieces over time. What is a modular sofa? While they might not look different from your average couch, modular...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asap#Hand Warmers#Design Inspiration#Zippo Hand#Orig
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Sam's Club Shoppers Are Rushing To Get This Snack Spinner Before It's Gone

Some folks may have searched high and low for a new way to serve up snacks. Others might just like wheel-shaped food containers. But whatever their reason, some people really want a spinner in their lives. PopSugar reports that these circular trays have spaces for several snacks, don't accidentally crush delicate foods as easily as bagged snacks, and can easily travel around when you need to dish out some extra treats. The reviewer gave a shout-out to GoBe snack spinners in particular as mentioned how they led the pack. The same brand of snack spinner has popped up at Sam's Club, and buyers have started salivating over it.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
Reader's Digest

How to Clean a Shower Head (And Why You Really Need To)

After a sweat session at the gym or a messy day of gardening, nothing sounds better than jumping in the shower to rinse away the grime. And let’s be real: A shower offers a soothing reprieve from the day even if we haven’t done a single thing. Just like a dirty shower curtain, a dirty shower head is a major buzzkill, and not just because it looks grody. Our shower heads can accumulate grime, minerals, and even bacteria, which doesn’t bode well for a relaxing or clean moment. That’s why an important part of cleaning your bathroom is knowing how to clean shower head.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy