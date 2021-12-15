This Best-selling Hand Warmer Is 40% Off on Amazon — Get It ASAP Before It Sells Out

When it gets cold — like really cold — layering up won’t always keep you warm enough. That’s because layers keep you insulated by trapping your body’s warmth. But if you already feel cold, all those extra layers might not go far enough. That’s why hand warmers can be a great way to quickly warm up your extremities. Right now, you can get Zippo’s refillable handwarmer for 40% off; it was originally $22.95, and now it’s $13.80 from Amazon. Because it’s refillable, you can use it over and over, unlike disposable hand-warming packets.



About the Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer

Zippo’s hand warmer takes design inspiration from its pocket lighters. It uses fuel, like a lighter. The difference is that the hand warmer is obviously flameless, so you can easily slip it into your pocket without any worries. It provides heat for 12 hours on a full tank. You can also buy the smaller 6-hour version of this hand warmer.

Zippo’s hand warmer is best to buy if you already have a Zippo lighter. That’s because the hand warmer uses lighter fluid or Zippo’s hand-warming refill. First, you remove the burner and fill the hand warmer with fuel. Then, place the burner back on and apply a flame to it to light the fuel. Finally, place the cap back on and you’re ready to go.

The main drawback with this hand warmer is that there’s no “off” switch. Once it’s lit, it will continually produce warmth until the fuel burns out. If the heat starts to feel too warm or you’re done using it, you can slip this hand warmer back into the included soft traveling pouch and place it on a fireproof surface. It’s available in a range of colors, including blaze orange, chrome silver and Realtree camo, but the deal applies to the matte black version.



