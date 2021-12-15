Texans WR Chris Conley talks adjustments, what's left to play for in difficult season

(SportsRadio 610) - Three times in a row the Texans have failed to score points in the second half of a game. In one of those games, they didn't score at all, being shut out 31-0 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In their most recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Texans scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game, followed by a pair of field goals before halftime. They never scored again.

After the game, head coach David Culley said he believed in his staff's in-game adjustments, but the shortcomings are a matter of execution.

"I think the adjustments are fine," Culley said. "It’s just that we’re not able to make the adjustments from the standpoint of executing what the adjustments were. We’ve got to do better at doing that, and we've had that issue all year with second half."

All of this is reasonable to expect from arguably the worst offense in football. Houston entered the Seattle game ranked last in offensive DVOA, which measures efficiency, in both the running and passing game (now 31st).

Texans wide receiver Chris Conley on Monday did his best to explain what's going on with this offense. It was a bit different from what Culley had to say Sunday.

“At this point, I feel like sometimes we’ve been a little bit out adjusted," Conley said. "We’ve been making the adjustments, but we haven’t taken them to the field to the point where we could put a full drive together, if that makes sense. We’ve maybe adjusted one or two plays and it’s taken us maybe a drive or two to really figure out how that adjustment is going to take place. The defense makes an adjustment too, but it has to be faster than that.

"You have to be able to take that adjustment and have to be able to make it work on the first drive, because really those first three drives of the second half, those might be the only drives you get if the other team is holding onto the ball for a long time. So, you have to be able to take those first three drives and get points with them. Even if it’s a close game, you have to be able to get something out of those drives."

The Texans have a lot of things working against them when it comes to having a consistent offense. Their rookie quarterback Davis Mills is showing constant improvement throughout the season, but is still a rookie who needs a lot to go right around him.

Their offensive line changes every week, whether it be due to health or under performance. Running back has also been a disaster. The Texans started with five on the roster, but attrition dwindled that number down to one Sunday against Seattle, and that was Royce Freeman who was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers last month.

"It definitely makes it harder when the run game is clicking and you are able to take tough runs and to move them forward and find a crease and get positive yardage where there is none, it opens up the pass game," Conley said. We were able to get some of those backers, which they (Seattle) have a very good linebacking core, intelligent, those guys are fast, we were able to get those guys to step up. When you get guys like that to take two steps forward, it really opens up things behind you."

Conley has not exactly been one of Houston's most productive players on the stat sheet. He has one fewer target than Danny Amendola in six more games played. For the seventh-year pro, this is by far his fewest catches and targets - not including 2017 when an Achilles injury limited him to five games - since his rookie season in 2015.

But Conley has played in all 13 games this season and said he's tried to focus on ways to be impactful without the ball.

"This season has been an area for a lot of growth, personally," he said. "Having a different role on a team that’s not the typical role I’ve had in my career has been different. I think finding ways to affect the game and to be there, be consistent for my team, that’s been the biggest area of growth. There are different ways of doing that without the ball in your hand. I’ve been trying to excel at that and to make sure I can be relied upon. But that being said, you can’t say that any season is a success when you don’t have wins.

"This season has been difficult. It’s been one where we’ve been working extremely hard. I don’t know if I’ve been on a team where guys give effort like they do here, but it takes more than effort to win. So, I can’t say that it’s been extremely successful, but I do see bright spots. I do see bright spots in there."

Just before Conley walked away from the podium for Monday's media availability, I asked him what's left to play for at this point in the season with a 2-11 record.

The Texans travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a battle against another two-win team and one of the only they beat this season. Yet there is a spirited debate among fans and observers about whether the Texans would be better served losing, if there is any value remaining competitive in these games.

“There is always something to play for," Conley said twice. "I tell everybody in this locker room that you are what you put on tape and teams recognize and they see what you put on tape in the last few games in a season like this. If you’re team technically has, as people say nothing to play for, what kind of player are you? How do you prepare? How do you practice? How do you play those last feel games? Because that says a lot about who you are as a football player. Are you a football player when things are going great, when things have a potential to bring you praise, to bring you to the playoffs and things like that? Or are you a football player when things aren’t going great? Are you a preparer in those situations? Are you going to give your all to the team in that situation?

"Just remember that you are what you put on tape and put the right things on tape."

Brandon Scott is the senior digital content producer for SportsRadio 610 and Audacy Sports . Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott .