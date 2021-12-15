Read full article on original website
Related
Voters report intimidation as they tried to use a ballot drop box in this key state
An Arizona voter and his wife were allegedly filmed and photographed as they tried to use a ballot drop box this week, according to a voter intimidation complaint, which is now in the hands of the Department of Justice. CNN's correspondent Kyung Lah reports.
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
GOP candidate for Nevada elections chief pushes false claim that Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff weren't legitimately elected
Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Nevada elections chief, has repeatedly promoted false conspiracy theories about elections in his closely contested state.
Mystery robocall thanks Democrats in competitive Georgia races for supporting abortion rights of ‘birthing persons’
CNN — A political robocall made to tens of thousands of Georgians thanked a vulnerable congressional Democrat and the Democratic nominee for governor for protecting the rights of “birthing persons” to “have an abortion up until the date of birth” – targeting abortion rights tension in the competitive races.
When it comes to their hair, Black women face a difficult choice
A new study linking hair-straightening products to an increased risk for uterine cancer presents a dilemma for Black women, who can face racial discrimination in the workplace for wearing natural hairstyles.
Farmer: Hurricane Ian 'beat us down pretty hard'
Florida's farmers hit hard by Hurricane Ian are trying to figure out how to move forward. CNN's Bianna Golodryga spoke with Cliff Coddington about the difficult recovery ahead made even worse with rising inflation.
GOP Super PAC to stop ad spending in New Hampshire Senate race
CNN — The top Republican super PAC working to take back the Senate is withdrawing their final two weeks of ads in New Hampshire, according to a spokesman for the group, effectively giving up on Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc’s bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The...
Start your week smart: China, Hurricane Roslyn, Boris Johnson, Red Bull, Jan. 6
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0