ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Lake County receives funding to expand Violent Crimes Unit

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jInu_0dN4F4m000

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The American Rescue Plan Act funding has led to the approval of a long fought for expansion of the Lake County violent crimes unit.

Lake County Board has now unanimously approved state attorney Eric Rinehart's expansion of his newly created Violent Crimes Unit.

"They've always wanted me to have additional resources to tackle these cases and so it's very rewarding to finally get this done," he said.

Rinehart told WBBM that the county board had in the past acknowledged the need for more resources, but with a flat budget, a surge in violent crime cases over the last three years- it could not be immediately addressed.

"And so we pushed very hard within our office to argue that this type of expansion could be funded by ARPA," he said.

The funding is now expected to be available in January and the first steps will be to devote two additional prosecutors and a victim witness counselor to the Violent Crimes Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake County Board#The County Board#Arpa#The Violent Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy